Finn Balor reacts amid tension in Judgment Day following Liv Morgan's WWE return

After a month-long absence, Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW and saw Dominik Mysterio getting massaged by Roxanne Perez. Interestingly, Finn Balor reacted to the building tension on social media.

Morgan recently finished filming a movie away from WWE and returned to Perez lurking around The Judgment Day. "Dirty" Dom found himself in trouble after accepting the two-time NXT Women's Champion's chicken nuggets for the second week in a row.

Balor was loving the tension between Morgan and Dominik, as he shared a short clip of his facial reactions from a backstage segment on X, formerly known as Twitter. He also dropped a popcorn emoji, hinting that he was enjoying the drama between his fellow Judgment Day members.

Finn Balor was seemingly enjoying his handiwork, considering it was he who introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day while Liv Morgan was away filming a movie. Perez and Balor have been caught several times in the background of segments talking to each other.

It didn't help that Morgan lost her return match to Kairi Sane, creating further tension between her and Raquel Rodriguez. That said, Balor also failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, so things aren't going well for all members of The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan makes huge claim about Rhea Ripley

While things appear to be over for now between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, the former couldn't help but bring up her rival again. The Miracle Kid was speaking with CNN-News18 when she claimed that she always knew big things were coming for Ripley.

"I did always know that Rhea was gonna be a star. I just always knew, I just saw it in her. I knew that she was gonna be a star, and I’m so smar,t and I was right. But I feel like I wanted to prove that you don’t need to put all your eggs in Rhea’s basket. You can put some eggs in my basket, and so the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour was pretty much me proving I’m just as much of a star as Rhea," Morgan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Morgan and Ripley are two of the biggest stars in WWE today. Their rivalry might be over for now, but the creative team could revisit it with a different story.

