Finn Balor reacts to Damian Priest winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Following Drew McIntyre's win over Seth Rollins, Priest cashed his Money in the Bank contract.

On Twitter/X, Priest's tag team partner, Finn Balor, reacted to The Punisher winning the World Heavyweight Championship. On Night 1, Balor and Priest lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

In 2023, Priest's controversial actions prevented Balor from winning the World Heavyweight Championship and dethroning Seth Rollins. However, that didn't prevent Finn from sending a four-word message to Priest, reacting to the latter's historic victory.

"Señor Heavyweight Champion #WrestleMania"

With Priest's victory, The Judgment Day holds two world championships. Rhea Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and successfully defended her title on Night 1 against Becky Lynch.

Priest's victory over McIntyre marks his third singles championship win in WWE and makes him the third holder of the World Heavyweight Title after inaugural champion Rollins and second champion McIntyre.

Damian Priest is a former NXT North American Champion and a one-time United States Champion. It remains to be seen who will challenge him for his first title.

