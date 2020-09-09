Finn Balor reacts after winning the NXT Championship

NXT Super Tuesday II saw Finn Balor defeat Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion. Both men took each other to the limit in what was an amazing match, but it was Balor who had the last laugh with a top-rope super 1916 to win the NXT Championship.

With this victory, Balor is now the third man in the brand's history to win the NXT Championship twice after Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe. Soon after winning the championship, he took to Twitter and revealed his new custom side plates.

Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship

After Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship due to a separated shoulder, NXT General Manager William Regal announced a massive Fatal-4-Way 60-minute Iron Man match between Balor, Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to crown a new champion.

Last week on NXT Super Tuesday, the match ended in a tie, with Balor and Cole earning two pinfalls each. That led to tonight's one-on-one match between two of the greatest NXT Champions of all time to determine the new champion.

After the match, we saw Balor and Cole show respect to each other backstage with a 'too sweet'. Cole later mentioned in an interview that even though he respects Balor, the next time he gets a title shot at him, the results would be different. Finn Balor as the NXT Champion is sure to be interesting going forward.