Finn Balor reacts to WWE legend R-Truth calling him a 'scaredy-cat' ahead of awaited match

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to send out a hilarious reaction against R-Truth.

Former 24/7 Champion R-Truth has been trying his best to enter the most cherished stable of WWE in the current times, The Judgment Day. After his return at Survivor Series 2023, he has been found interfering with the faction to grab their attention.

On the latest RAW episode, R-Truth talked with Adam Pearce and suggested a match for Balor against DIY's Tommaso Ciampa. If The Prince loses, he and Damian Priest would have to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against DIY.

When the duo got enraged about the bout, the WWE legend called Balor a "scaredy-cat." Responding to Truth's claim, Balor took to his social media to send a message.

"Im [sic] no scaredy cat, @RonKillings," he wrote.

Check out the Twitter post of Finn Balor below:

WWE Superstar R-Truth shares his plans to join The Judgment Day

Following his victory over JD McDonagh, R-Truth asserted in a digital exclusive interview that he's close to being a part of The Judgment Day faction.

He further detailed what celebrations will be done once he becomes a part of the heel stable in the upcoming months.

"I’m in, I’m definitely in. I don’t know who’s gonna kick him out because there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done around the club house. The new TV I got needs cable, we need new locks on the doors. Me and Judgment Day go back so far, those are my buddies, my pals, my chums, my compadres, my amigos, my partners. We stick together like a hand in glove. So I don’t know if we’re gonna kick him all the way out, but we’re gonna work on that. Yeah, we’re gonna have all that. They were talking about getting a cake. Cake, some type of Judgment Day jacket, et cetera, et cetera. We’re gonna do something."

It will be interesting to see how the storylines of R-Truth and Judgment Day evolve in the year 2024.

