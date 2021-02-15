Finn Balor retains NXT Championship at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, gets attacked post-match

In a brutal, hard-hitting match, Finn Balor defeated Pete Dunne to retain the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. But Balor didn't leave the show standing on his own two feet.

The finish of the match saw Balor hit Dunne with a Coup de Grâce and a second 1916 to retain his NXT Championship over The Bruiserweight.

Following the match, as Balor exited up the ramp, he was attacked from behind by the NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

After a three-on-one beatdown, Balor was seemingly saved by Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed ERA to close the show on a happy note.

For a moment, it seemed like Balor would end the show standing side by side with the Undisputed ERA in an exciting moment for NXT fans. Viewers have been hoping to see Balor and Adam Cole coexist for some time now. But the former NXT Champion had other plans.

Is Adam Cole next in line for a shot at Finn Balor's NXT Championship?

Adam Cole in WWE NXT

After Kyle O'Reilly helped Balor to his feet in what seemed to be a recruitment effort by The Undisputed ERA, the four men lined up and posed. As Balor was about to strike a pose of his own, he ate a superkick from Cole.

O'Reilly was understandably upset. He confronted Cole, and the former champion blasted his stablemate with a superkick. Cole then stormed out of the ring and walked up the ramp.

Advertisement

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day closed with Balor and O'Reilly laid out in the ring while Roderick Strong looked torn about what to do. Fans will have to tune in to NXT on Wednesday to see what happens next.

What did you think of the main event of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day? Was it your favorite match of the night? Sound off in the comments section below.