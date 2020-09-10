Finn Balor reveals what his actual relationship with Triple H backstage in WWE is like

At this week's episode of WWE NXT, Finn Balor won his second NXT Championship, becoming only the third man to have held the title twice alongside Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura. Throughout his career in NXT, one man has been consistently behind him and has been the force helping him through the more difficult phases — Triple H.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Finn Balor opened up on his relationship with Triple H, and how the WWE backstage authority has worked with him during his time in the company.

Finn Balor reveals details of his WWE backstage relationship with Triple H

Finn Balor talked about working with Triple H, and how when he came to WWE, his future in the company was still uncertain. He knew that a lot was expected from him, but was unsure about how to go about his work. However, working with Triple H, this unease was put to rest.

"Working with him has been absolutely fantastic. I came to WWE about six years ago with a lot of uncertainty. There were expectations, but personally, I was uncertain how it was going to go. I feel like myself and Triple H struck an understanding early on in my career at NXT. It has grown and developed. He is someone I can say I’ve spent in and out of the ring more than anyone else. I trust his direction and take his advice. He’s someone I feel very fortunate to have developed a friendship with the last couple of years."

Finn Balor went on to say that he felt that perhaps he had proven himself to Triple H and that the two of them had developed a bond working together in NXT.

"Maybe I’ve proven myself to him as someone he can trust to get something done. We have a good bond. Having gone through what he has in building NXT and the brand, hopefully, I won’t let him down by continuing to build the brand and perform at the highest level. "