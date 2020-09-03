Finn Balor was recently interviewed by Newsweek, where he talked about Karrion Kross, the former NXT Champion. After coming into WWE NXT, Karrion Kross made an immediate impression, but has unfortunately had to go away due to an injury.

Due to injury, @WWEKarrionKross has relinquished the #NXTTitle.



However, the former champion and @Lady_Scarlett13 issued a warning to all of #WWENXT with a countdown.



𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌. pic.twitter.com/rEEd8LYv0W — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

Finn Balor on Karrion Kross returning to competition in WWE

When Karrion Kross finally got the chance at the biggest title in WWE NXT, the NXT Championship, Karrion Kross did not waste any time and actually defeated Keith Lee. While Keith Lee was pushed up to the main roster, everyone thought that it was time for Karrion Kross would dominate, but such was not the case. Instead, he had to relinquish the title as he had suffered a separated shoulder in the match against Keith Lee. Finn Balor talked about this and how it was similar to the injury he had suffered when he won the WWE Universal Championship.

Hoping all is well with @WWEKarrionKross! Never like to see a champion taken down at their peak. #WWENXT https://t.co/zOA7FnMoHN — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 27, 2020

"Karrion was someone who came into NXT and was really making a name for himself and to see him get that opportunity at Takeover: XXX and to see what happened... It echoed, almost identical, to my story at SummerSlam and I felt instant sadness,"

Finn Balor went on to talk about his own experience in waiting to be cleared to wrestle while he was injured in WWE.

"It's not until you're at 95 percent and you're waiting for that call to say you're cleared by the doctors and you're gonna get back into the ring. That's the time that I feel becomes hard," Bálor said. "When you know you're healthy, your shoulder is good and you start to question yourself right when you're about to make that comeback."

Finn Balor went on to say that Karrion Kross would come back better than he was before and how he would not have to wait as long as Balor before making his return.

For [Kross], I think it's gonna be the same. It's gonna be something that helps him grow not only as a performer in the ring, but as a person," Bálor said. "I think he's gonna come back better than ever and we had a good chat last Wednesday. He's a great guy, and I think he's gonna be fine. It's a slightly different injury, but I think he'll be back a little sooner than I did. Hopefully he'll come back a hundred percent and better than ever."