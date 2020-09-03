Finn Balor reveals what made him unhappy in WWE

Finn Balor is one of the top names in the world of professional wrestling. The WWE NXT Superstar has found himself in various situations, having wrestling in NXT for a long time before going to the main roster. Finn Balor has now returned to WWE NXT again and is in the middle of his second run on the brand. In a recent interview with Newsweek, Finn Balor talked about his experience wrestling in WWE, and why he was happier on WWE NXT than on the main roster.

Finn Balor on what he enjoys in WWE

Finn Balor talked about his two different runs in WWE NXT and how this second run was to prove to himself that he had made the right decision to return to the Black and Yellow brand and he could do that by winning the NXT title when he faces Adam Cole.

"The first time [I was champion], I was on the rise in my career and it was a building block for me to say 'Hey, I'm here now.' This time, it's more to prove to myself that I made the right decision to return to NXT, and when I take that title it's gonna be very hard to take it off me. I was 292 days as champion before, so I'm gonna try and break that."

Finn Balor talked about wrestling on the main roster and wrestling the same Superstars again and again during live events all around the country and that he had become very familiar with everything that would happen in the ring. However, coming back to WWE NXT, he is getting to face younger stars again who he is facing for the first time and the pressure increases. Finn Balor revealed that he was far happier in WWE NXT wrestling against these stars, where he was under a lot of pressure as that helped him to feel alive, than he had been on the main roster.

"You're having live event matches all around the country against one person, so you're very familiar with their movements and what they do on the ring. I watched all these NXT superstars [today] and I admire them and have the utmost respect for all of them, but going in there with someone, there's obviously a lot of expectations on the match. If it's Finn Bálor returning to NXT versus Matt Riddle and we have absolutely never met, we're locking up for the first time on a Takeover with a lot of expectations, a lot of pressure, a lot of eyes on us, it's that kind of pressure that makes you feel alive."