Finn Balor reveals original WWE plans after moving to NXT from the main roster

Current NXT Champion Finn Balor has opened up about the plans that WWE had for him after he moved to NXT from the main roster. Balor stated that the original plan was to be on the Black and Gold brand for three months.

Finn Balor moved back to NXT from the main roster in 2019. He has been on the Black and Gold brand since, winning the NXT Championship.

On the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves spoke about Finn Balor "voluntarily" moving to NXT. He asked the current NXT Champion if the move has turned out as expected.

"I didn't know what to expect. I was kind of under the impression that it was going to be like a three-month deal, kind of reboot Finn, reset, and go back to RAW or go back to SmackDown, or go back to things as normal. But it's kind of evolved into something that I don't think anyone expected. I think its thanks to how NXT has also evolving and really, truly its own brand now. So, you know, I don't know what to expect going forward, I don't know how long it's going to last, but I have to say I'm super happy at NXT and there's no reason for me to want to move anywhere in my career at this point."

Finn Balor on possibly leaving NXT to move back to the main roster

Finn Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion

In the same interview, Finn Balor also spoke about the probability of moving back to the main roster.

"I feel like I'm still growing and I think that's one of the best things I've done in my career - knowing when to move, knowing when to... something to change. That was the case in Europe, that was the case in Japan, and you know that was the case when I was on RAW and SmackDown. I'm sure I will get to a point where I know that this NXT has run its course and it'll be time to make a change, but I don't see that coming anytime soon."

Balor was the first Universal Champion, and he won that belt after his initial move to the main roster. He has also won the Intercontinental title twice.

