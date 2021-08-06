Finn Balor on when he could possibly retire from wrestling 

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor has opened up on how long he plans to keep wrestling before possibly hanging up his boots.

Balor is a major star in WWE who had two very successful stints in NXT. After returning to the main roster last month, he was immediately inserted into the main event scene.

During a recent interaction with WWE Die Woche, the 40 year old superstar revealed that he has another five or ten years left in the ring if he’s smart and economical with his movements.

"Crazy because when I was like 29 which seems like a long time ago now, I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ve got five years left’ and now that I’m a little older and a little smarter and a littler wiser, I feel like I’ve at least got another five if not ten left in the tank so you know if I’m smart, if I’m economical with my movements, if I kind of pick my battles, I definitely think I got five-plus years left in the tank for sure," said Finn Balor. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Finn Balor wants to have one more run in NXT

Finn Balor had two phenomenal runs in NXT, holding the NXT Championship twice in his career. He performed as a babyface in his first run on the yellow brand and as a heel in his second run.

Balor explained that NXT means a lot to him and he wants to have a third run one day.

"And I used to think that other things would — in my career would mean more and really the two times at NXT, for different reasons have been two of the most beautiful periods of my career, like personally and professionally. I feel like I grow so much in NXT, I really feel a part of the team. It feels like a bond amongst the guys that are there, you know? And not only the guys in the ring but the stuff behind the scenes and the producers and the trainers and that’s something that I really feel attached to and really feel passionate about and I know I’ve had two runs there and hopefully in the future there will be a third." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Finn Balor is currently scheduled to take on former United States Champion Baron Corbin on Friday Night SmackDown.

Edited by Greg Bush