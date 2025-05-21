Finn Balor reveals potential new team name following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was feeling great after getting a win for his team on WWE RAW this past Monday. The Prince also teased a new name for his tag team with JD McDonagh.

On this week's edition of RAW, Balor and McDonagh took on the team of AJ Styles and Penta. The Judgment Day members were reeling before Carlito and El Grande Americano ensured the victory with their interference. The Prince hit the Coup de Grâce on Penta to get the pinfall victory.

Later, in a post on Instagram, Finn Balor shared a few photos of himself with JD McDonagh. Carlito was also in a couple of pictures, but he wasn't tagged. It was because of the caption used by the former WWE Universal Champion.

"Bray to the Bone," Balor wrote.

For those unaware, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were both born and raised in Bray, Ireland. "Bray to the Bone" is also a cool tag team name for the Irish stars, who teamed up back in October at Over The Top Wrestling's 10th Anniversary Show in Dublin. They defeated Matthew Smyth and Sean Guinness of The Social Elite.

Finn Balor introduces Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day

Tensions between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been palpable over the past few months. Balor seemingly made things worse by introducing Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day this past Monday, though she's not officially a member just yet.

The former WWE Universal Champion explained that the male members had strength in numbers, but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez didn't have any backup. Well, that's where the two-time NXT Women's Champion comes in.

She also endeared herself to "Dirty" Dom and Carlito by giving them chicken nuggets and apples, respectively. JD McDonagh couldn't believe it, while Rodriguez was fuming.

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan reacts to Balor's decision to bring Roxanne as backup. Morgan is currently on hiatus to film a movie, and it's unclear when she'll return to WWE television.

