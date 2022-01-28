Finn Balor reveals the reason why he didn't want to return to SmackDown in 2021

Finn Balor's second main roster run seems to be going much like his first. While he started hot and as a world title challenger, he quickly dropped down the card and his role has recently been to help elevate other superstars. In a recent interview, Balor finally admitted about not wanting to join the main roster last year.

Finn Balor spent a productive two years in NXT between 2019 and 2021. In that time, he had an enjoyable second reign as the NXT Champion and had a career rejuvenation as The Prince - refusing to switch back to The Demon persona.

Speaking on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling, Balor said that when the idea was brought up for him to return to SmackDown last year, he instead pitched jumping to NXT UK, but his idea was shot down and he was told that he was needed on the blue brand:

“Believe it or not I actually pitched to go to NXT UK when they asked me to go to SmackDown...’cause I knew the time at NXT was coming to an end. It had been 2 years and I worked with everyone. There was not really much more I could do there, I felt. The idea came to go to Smackdown, and I counter pitched with NXT UK, and they said well maybe in a couple of years, but we need you on SmackDown right now," said Finn Balor.

He admitted that there are a variety of reasons why he would have preferred moving to NXT UK, and stated a mix of personal and backstage reasons why he wanted to go closer to home:

"For me, a move to NXT UK would have been the move. There’s so many great guys there. Obviously [it’s] closer to home. I’ve been stuck in America for the last two years with COVID. It kind of heightened the feeling of isolation, in WWE and in that bubble, away from my friends and family. So there was kind of multiple reasons why I wanted to go to NXT UK," added Balor. (H/T Cageside Seats)

It's unfortunate for Finn Balor that his idea was shot down because he would have undoubtedly helped to elevate the NXT UK brand.

What's next for Finn Balor on the main roster?

Finn Balor's second main roster run quickly went downhill following his defeat to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules - the first defeat he suffered as The Demon on the main roster.

Following a draft move to RAW, he seems to be back in a similar position when he left in 2019. He is currently being used to elevate younger or newer superstars, with no sign that he will flourish.

If that is the case, then his debut month on the main roster in 2016 will remain the greatest that he has had, which is unfortunate since many fans believe that he can be a staple of the WWE main event scene for years to come.

