Finn Balor reveals whether or not 'The Demon' still has a future in WWE

Finn Balor has opened up on whether or not the WWE Universe will see his 'Demon' persona on TV again.

The inaugural Universal Champion recently made his return to the main roster after his run as 'The Prince' during a stint in NXT which lasted for over a year. The Demon was last seen at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019 where he defeated former United States Champion Andrade.

During his interaction with WWE Die Woche, Finn Balor revealed that his Demon alter-ego still has a future in the company.

"You're hitting me with the hard questions. Yeah, obviously I feel like The Demon definitely has a future but right now, I'm very focused on, you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we're going, but I'm sure we'll get back to The Demon at some stage," said Balor.

Finn Balor is scheduled to face Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor is set to collide with Baron Corbin on SmackDown this Friday

WWE announced last week that Finn Balor will go one-on-one with Baron Corbin on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During Balor and Roman Reigns' contract signing for a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, Baron Corbin attacked The Prince before he could sign on the dotted line to make the bout official.

Before Corbin could steal the opportunity for himself, he was taken out by 16-time world champion John Cena who proceeded to sign the contract to set up a match between him and 'The Tribal Chief' at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Finn Balor will seek retribution tomorrow night when he takes on the man who robbed him of his title shot.

