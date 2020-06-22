Finn Balor's dad has beaten COVID-19, sends a message to Brock Lesnar

Finn Balor shared the good news with the WWE Universe on Father's Day.

He also revealed the other battles that his dad fought in the last year.

Finn Balor knows how he would like to celebrate the great news

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to his social media accounts to reveal a piece of great news about his dad alongside a message for Father's Day. The former Universal Champion stated that in the last year, his dad has undergone a triple bypass, had his hip replacement and now, he was successful in beating Covid-19.

In the sweet message posted online, Finn Balor further teased his dad and said that the brave man's next opponent would be none other than WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar. Finn Balor's cheeky post read:

"In less than a year he had a triple heart bypass, a replaced hip and beat Covid-19. Brock Lesner is next #happyfathersday"

You can see his post below:

The WWE Universe also decided to play along and showered both Finn Balor and his dad with tonnes of positive comments. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue posted a hilarious response stating that against Brock Lesnar will have no chance against Balor's dad.

Finn Balor and his current run in WWE

Finn Balor shocked the WWE Universe with his return to NXT last year that was followed by an unexpected heel turn. Over the next few months, Finn Balor went on to feud with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole.

Most recently, Finn Balor made history on NXT when he became the first WWE Superstar to pick 11 victories at TakeOver PPV. After defeating Damien Priest, Balor decided to go after Keith Lee's NXT North American Championship.

On the last week's episode of NXT, it was confirmed that Keith Lee will now defend his title against Balor and Johnny Gargano in a triple-threat match. The winner of this triple-threat encounter will then have the opportunity to challenge Ada Cole in a 'Winner Takes All' match that will see both the NXT North America Championship as well as the NXT Championship on the line.