Finn Balor's wife sends a touching message to him after huge recent milestone

Finn Balor has been married to his wife Vero Rodriguez for over half a decade now, and it looks like their partnership continues to go stronger, as she sent the RAW star a touching message after his recent milestone.Finn Balor has been a WWE star for over a decade now, and it has been nine years since he joined the main roster. He has fully established his place, and in the last few years, he has been one of the many faces of The Judgement Day. But to his wife Vero, he is just Fergal Devitt.Fergal Devitt, or Finn Balor, recently turned 44 years old, and his wife put out a beautiful post on Instagram paying tribute to him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wrote:-For the Mayans, the synchronization of 13 moons consists of 13 moons of 28 days, which gives a total of 364 days. Day 365, July 25, is out of time: it does not belong to the old year or the new year. It's a threshold, an interstition, a day between worlds-She also posted the photos of the day the two had spent together as he turned 44 years old. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalor will likely be back on the RAW before SummerSlam 2025.