Finn Balor's wife shows up on WWE show; he walks away with her abandoning Dominik Mysterio

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:26 GMT
From Worlds Collide (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
From Worlds Collide (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Finn Balor was at WWE Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, as was "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, who was scheduled for the main event. Balor's wife showed up, and he walked away with her, abandoning his fellow-Judgment Day star.

It has been a little over three years since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. In that time, he has become one of the faction's most popular stars. Balor was scheduled to team up with Roxanne Perez to face the duo of Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana, while "Dirty" Dom was booked in the main event against AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo.

In the promo, which happened after Rey Mysterio and Dominik had an interaction, Finn Balor came out, and it was his wife, Vera Rodriguez, who was conducting the interview. Balor told Dominik that he was all on his own in the main event, and left him while walking away with his wife.

It was presented as Finn Balor wanting Dominik to do things his own way and prove that he earned the AAA Mega Championship, but in reality, it could be part of a bigger plan that he has in place, something that has been subtly teased numerous times on RAW.

As for the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio interaction, the Intercontinental Champion's father said that he would come out and put the AAA Mega Title around Dominik's waist if he defeated El Hijo del Vikingo, the star who many consider to be the face of AAA.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Balor, Dominik, and The Judgment Day going forward. Recently, when Dominik walked away from The Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez seemingly went in to check on him, teasing a possible romantic storyline.

That is "Dirty" Dom's forte, but there's nothing confirmed just yet. Time will tell what happens.

