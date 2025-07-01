Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodríguez, reacts to him winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship; sends a three-word message

Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodríguez, has reacted to his WWE World Tag Team Championship win on this week's Monday Night RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dethroned The New Day last night.

Balor and McDonagh are now two-time World Tag Team Champions. Their last reign was a year ago when Liv Morgan helped The Judgment Day duo dethrone Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) on Monday Night RAW.

On Instagram, Rodríguez shared a photo of her husband holding the World Tag Team Title backstage on RAW. She also shared other photos, including the ones from her appearance at WWE Worlds Collide 2025.

"Junio, te mamamaste [Translated to: June, you got drunk, via Google Translate]," she wrote.

Check out Vero Rodríguez's post below:

Finn Balor is now a multi-time tag team champion in WWE. He has held tag team gold with former Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest, with whom he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

With Balor and JD McDonagh's win, every member of The Judgment Day now has a championship to their name. However, things have become quite interesting in the women's tag team division, with Roxanne Perez being crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champion in the absence of the injured Liv Morgan.

Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their title in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at Evolution 2025.

