Finn Balor hits back at those who criticize WWE Superstars on social media 

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took aim at supposed fans online who are looking to disparage him and his colleagues in the wrestling business.

Like most who are in the public eye, Finn Balor receives messages on social media that range from support and love to pure hate and anger. Despite the intimidating presence that he has on screen, the Irishman is human like the rest of us.

Speaking to Kevin Patrick on RAW Talk, Finn Balor said that he does not care what people say on social media about him.

"Did you say social media? Nobody cares what anyone says on social media. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, nobody cares. We do our talking in the ring and The Monday Maestro (Balor) proved once again that he’s a legend. A&E should be making a documentary about the Judgment Day, not about Edge, not about Rey, not about anyone else, about us!" [1:11 to 1:37]

Alongside Damian Priest, Balor is set to take on the legendary pairing of Edge and Rey Mysterio this Saturday at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Finn Balor's teammate has also vented their frustrations about social media

Much like the first-ever Universal Champion, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has her grievances towards social media as well.

Yesterday, the Australian star stated on her Twitter account that people who send her hate online need to get a life of their own.

"There’s some dumb a** MF’s on this app… I have a life. Maybe you guys should get one too."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE There’s some dumb ass MF’s on this app… 🙄

I have a life. Maybe you guys should get one too. There’s some dumb ass MF’s on this app… 🙄 I have a life. Maybe you guys should get one too.

While Ripley does not have a match booked for Clash At the Castle, she is certainly set to be involved in some capacity during the tag team match involving her Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Do you see Rhea Ripley becoming RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion before the end of 2022? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Also check out: Rhea Ripley on The Undertaker's legacy in WWE:

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe