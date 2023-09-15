Finn Balor says Judgment Day member’s growth has been “monumental”

Finn Balor was recently all praise for fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio's growth ever since the latter joined the faction.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, he has seen a monumental growth in notoriety alongside Balor, Damian Priest, and his on-screen partner Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio's antics as a despicable heel even led to him winning his first singles championship by defeating Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

According to the former Universal Champion on a recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Dominik's in-ring growth has been nothing short of monumental. Finn Balor was thoroughly impressed by the NXT North American Champion's progress and had nothing but praise for him.

"I feel like he was given that warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer," Balor explained. "Once he stepped out from under that tree and began fending for himself, he's just a completely different animal, and not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and his promo work but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Finn Balor was also surprised by the other Judgment Day members

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley's career trajectory also took off as soon as they joined The Judgment Day. Priest is now Señor Money in the Bank, while Ripley is the current Women's World Champion.

Despite their past accomplishments, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest still surprised Finn Balor, who stated on the same podcast that he didn't know how good they really were.

"All three I thought they were good. I didn't know they were that good. Damian [Priest], I knew he had it in him. He just didn't realize it himself or he just needed that kick up the a** to get going and I just feel like the past couple months since winning Money in the Bank and becoming 'Señor Money in the Bank,' he's really stepped it up a gear. Rhea, I think everyone knew she was a superstar from the minute she walked in the door, it was just a matter of time." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Balor and Priest recently won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, as the future looks bright for the group.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.