Finn Balor says he was "deeply hurt" at being left out of huge WWE show

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently stated that he was deeply hurt after being left out of WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Last year's WWE WrestleMania was a two-night show emanating from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It was headlined by Roman Reigns as he defended his WWE Universal Title against Edge and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson in AEW) in a Triple Threat Match. Balor, though, wasn't on either night, which was seemingly surprising considering the huge fan following he has.

While speaking on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast, the former Universal Champion said that he was hurt at not being on the card at The Show of Shows. He stated that he was disappointed because he features heavily on TV shows, house shows, and at media events for the company.

"I think last year I wasn't involved in 'Mania, and I'll be honest, that deeply hurt, deeply hurt. The fact that, you know, I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, you know, every media appearance, and then to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt," said Balor. [7:30 - 7:53]

Heading into WrestleMania 38 this year, The Demon was the United States Champion. However, he did not defend his title at The Show of Shows.

Finn Balor wants to feature in upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

During the same interview, Balor said that wrestling in the United Kingdom at the Clash at the Castle show later this year would be incredible, and he would be interested in featuring in it.

"I want to be involved in whatever way I can [at Clash at the Castle]. Obviously to have a singles match would be incredible. Having spent six years of the start of my career in the United Kingdom, to get to go back there and wrestle in a stadium would be really incredible," said the RAW star. [8:19 - 8:31]

Balor, who is now a part of the Judgment Day faction, will feature at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam show when he teams up with Damian Priest to face The Mysterios in a No-Disqualification tag team match.

Do you think The Judgment Day will come out on top at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Cheap Heat podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far