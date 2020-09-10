Finn Balor suggests "The Demon King" will return in WWE

It's been nearly a year since Finn Balor made his return to NXT and he is once again the face of the Black and Gold Brand. Balor defeated Adam Cole on Super Tuesday II to capture the vacated NXT Championship.

The now two-time NXT Champion spoke to Digital Spy after regaining the title he last held in 2016. He says after four years away, he feels rejuvenated being back in NXT and called his victory the icing on the cake after spending the past 11 months competing with some of the best wrestlers in the world.

"On RAW and SmackDown I became very familiar with the people I was locking up with every night. I feel like I was kind of in autopilot mode, cruise control. I knew everyone's movements, knew everyone's nuances and knew how they worked and what they were going to do before they did it. I needed that element of surprise, that adrenaline rush of, 'what is this person going to do?'. The only way I could get that was by being in the ring with new guys and that was what NXT offered."

Balor admitted he felt like he was on autopilot at times during his main roster run, but he absolutely felt that adrenaline rush return when he locked up with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the first time.

One aspect of the Balor character that NXT fans have yet to see since his return to NXT is his alter ego, "The Demon King". Balor says The Demon King will return one day, when the time is right.

The Demon King became a crutch for Finn Balor

WWE fans were first introduced to The Demon persona during Finn Balor's first run in NXT, but Balor originally donned the makeup for a match inside the Tokyo Dome. Slowly but surely over the years, it grew into an entirely separate entity.

When Balor made his way up to the WWE main roster in 2016, he says he lost control of that entity and it became more of a crutch for him on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

While The Demon has yet to appear since his NXT return, Finn Balor told Digital Spy that doesn't mean it won't happen one day:

"I feel like there's a time and place for everything but right now I feel like The Demon character is something that would maybe be a step in the wrong direction for what I've done over the last 11 months in NXT."

It definitely sounds as though Balor has intentions of returning to wrestling on either Monday or Friday nights at some point in the future. He mentioned wanting to square off again with a few of his old rivals, but again, stated his focus for the immediate future is on defending his newly-won NXT Title.

"There will be a time and a place where we get The Demon versus Bray Wyatt, where we get The Demon versus Braun Strowman, where we get The Demon versus Brock Lesnar, but right now I'm interested in defending the NXT Championship."

We'll have to wait and see what's next for Finn Balor after his victory over Adam Cole this past Tuesday