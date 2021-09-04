"He is a once-in-a-lifetime talent" - Top WWE star on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has always been a fantastic talent in the eyes of former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. Balor thinks that Reigns is a once-in-a-lifetime talent in pro wrestling.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Balor was effusive in his praise of Roman Reigns. The former NXT Champion thinks that Reigns is a special Superstar and that he's currently on a different level to everybody else in WWE.

"The world was talking s--- about Roman and his abilities and his performances. From the first moment we locked up, I knew he was something special. He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now," said Finn Balor about Roman Reigns.

In the same interview, Balor stated that he had admired Paul Heyman for a long time, right from his days at ECW, while being inspired by the work The Usos are currently doing with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Finn Balor was defeated by Roman Reigns after an enthrallng match on SmackDown

In the main event of this week's SmackDown, Finn Balor got a chance to win the Universal Championship for the second time when he faced Roman Reigns. The two had a sensational, hard-hitting match, where Balor seemed to be close to ending Reigns' reign as champion.

But, Reigns conjured up some energy to lay him down and retain the title. When Reigns was on his way back, WWE teased a possible return of Balor's Demon gimmick.

Return of Demon Finn Balor tease? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RkTb7CrjgJ — Frank (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 4, 2021

There is a possibility that Reigns and Demon Balor could face each other at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will take place later this month.

