Finn Balor says a WWE championship is now his; sends 3-word message

Finn Balor knows what he has in his hands, and has made his own opinion clear. The star knows what's next.

On RAW this week, Balor stood tall after attacking Bron Breakker from behind. Every other opponent had already been taken out following Breakker's attack and were left lying on the ground. He even got in Penta's face with the title, showing that he meant business. Breakker, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Balor are all set to be part of a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 for the title.

Finn Balor shared pictures of him dominating on RAW this past week, where he was able to destroy Bron Breakker and stand tall over Penta and everyone else he'll be competing against at WrestleMania. He said 'Esto Es Mio' which means "This is Mine." The star has made it clear that he wants to go after the Intercontinental Championship and was holding it.

"Esto Es Mio"

Finn Balor has his work cut out for him ahead of WrestleMania 41

Heading into WrestleMania 41, not only will Finn Balor be facing Penta, but his own teammate in the form of Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio. All of this comes with him facing a star who has shown he can crush his opponents and break them in half with Spears - Bron Breakker.

The Intercontinental Champion is not one to be messed with, but with the attack from behind, Balor showed that he's not scared of him either. A win here would be huge for Balor, as he has been without a singles title for some time now, and has been pursuing the Intercontinental Title and the World Heavyweight Title to show that he's not someone to be messed with.

What happens to the Judgment Day after WrestleMania remains to be seen, as they will have to survive two of their top stars competing against each other for the same goal.

