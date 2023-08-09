Finn Balor seemingly confirms one of Vince McMahon's long-rumored quirks

WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon is known to have a lot of backstage quirks, some of which are understandable and others are just plain weird. Finn Balor seemingly confirmed one of McMahon's rumored peculiarities is true.

McMahon reportedly hates gray hairs and it's one of the reasons why he came out with dyed hair and mustache when WWE's merger with the UFC was announced earlier this year. It's also one of the reasons why superstars such as Tommaso Ciampa and Roman Reigns dyed their beards.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Balor discussed McMahon's dislike of gray hairs. The Judgment Day member has had visible gray strands in his beard but he has no current plans to dye them.

"I don't dye it," I don't dye it, no. There's a couple of greys and Vince don't like the greys, full disclosure. Vince says it makes me look older so maybe I'll have to dye it in the future. But right now I've got a little salt-and-pepper look. My wife likes it, that's all that matters." (h/t Cultaholic)

Finn Balor has his priorities straight with his wife Vero Rodríguez the first on the list. Vince McMahon might not be second but he's still the boss so Balor will have to answer to him at some point when he returns from his medical leave.

Vince McMahon underwent spinal surgery

Vince McMahon has been on leave since undergoing spinal surgery a few weeks ago. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that McMahon's procedure was intensive and it lasted for around five hours.

The WWE executive chairman is already recovering from the surgery. But since he's 77 years old, it might take more time to get back to full health and continue his duties with the company.

Despite McMahon being out of action, SummerSlam was still a pretty successful show over the weekend. It broke the record for the highest gate for a non-WrestleMania event.

Would you dye your hair, mustache or beard if your boss instructed you to do it? Give your answers in the comments section below.

