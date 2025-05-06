Finn Balor has seemingly hinted that he has no issues with fellow Judgment Day member after his recent actions on WWE RAW

Finn Balor has seemingly hinted that he has no issues with fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. The veteran was seen sporting Mysterio's merch on WWE RAW.

Ad

Judgment Day member and Finn Balor's long-term tag team partner, JD McDonagh, was in action against Penta on Monday Night RAW. Balor and Carlito accompanied The Irish Ace for his match, and the former Universal Champion was seen sporting Mysterio's "Latino Cheat" T-shirt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Later the same evening, Balor agreed to take care of AJ Styles on behalf of the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, who briefly mentioned his stablemate's past with The Phenomenal One.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Check out Finn Balor wearing the Latino Cheat T-Shirt:

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have been issues between Balor and Styles for several months. The two superstars have been arguing back and forth. At WrestleMania 41, Mysterio even pinned his stablemate to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, involving former champion Bron Breakker and Penta.

The following night on RAW, Balor seemed quite happy for Mysterio and was glad to see the Intercontinental Championship within The Judgment Day. He also celebrated Mysterio's successful title defense over Penta on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

For the time being, Balor and Mysterio seem to have no issues. However, things could change in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More