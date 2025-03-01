Finn Balor seemingly leaves the Judgment Day; appears in another WWE faction's colors

Finn Balor may have finally left The Judgment Day after weeks of issues between the star and members of his own team. He has now appeared in another faction's colors, hinting at a huge betrayal.

Finn Balor has not really gotten along with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio over the last several weeks. They have already been in conflict over several points. While he appears to be happy if they succeed, he's always quick to criticize the simplest mistakes and has appeared to try to take on the mantle of the group leader several times—when the group has already said they will never have a leader.

Now, it seems the star is ready to change allegiances once and for all. Instead of Finn's usual Judgment Day gear, he was seen wearing his old Balor Club merchandise. This is crucial, as it comes after Gallows and Anderson have been released recently.

The only other member of this faction, tangentially, is AJ Styles. He's part of an offshoot of this faction, as part of the Club. Now, with Judgment Day in an apparent feud with AJ Styles, a new faction may be formed, as Balor seems ready to leave Judgment Day or may have even left the group already.

Whether Finn Balor truly betrays The Judgment Day or not remains to be seen.

