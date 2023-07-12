Finn Balor seemingly pays homage to AJ Styles; or was it a subtle shot?

The Judgment Day made their return to NXT during this week's show, and Finn Balor referenced his former rival and ally AJ Styles in his promo.

The group kicked off the show, and the former Universal Champion was the first one to speak. The first thing he said was, "NXT, Daddy's Home," which got a reaction from the crowd. He went on to say that it's the house that he built, which is a reference to AJ Styles calling SmackDown the house that he built after his successful run on the blue brand in 2016 and 2017.

The Prince could've been paying homage to The Phenomenal One, or he was subtly taking a shot at the former WWE Champion. The duo have a history with each other going all the way back to Japan, as they were both leaders of The Bullet Club.

When Finn Balor asked AJ Styles to join The Judgment Day, the latter refused and reformed The O.C. with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They also added Mia Yim to the group. It'll be interesting to see whether Balor and Styles cross paths again, as they're currently on different brands.

