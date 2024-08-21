Finn Balor sends 2-word message to his real-life wife after attacking Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a two-word message to his real-life wife, Vero Rodriguez, after the new Judgment Day brutally attacked Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Terror Twins will be in action at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Damian Priest was set to face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. During Priest's entrance, Dirty Dom's stablemates came out to attack the former World Heavyweight Champion, but he stood his ground and took all of them out.

Rhea Ripley also came out to get her hands on Dom. However, as Ripley was about to put the former North American Champion through the announcer's table, Liv Morgan came out to make the save.

The new Judgment Day then obliterated the Terror Twins and the match never even started officially. It seems like Balor's faction will once again interfere during the Mixed Tag Team match between Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Following the show, Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, took to her Instagram Stories to post a blurry pic she had captured of her husband during WWE RAW. This caught Balor's attention and he reacted to it with a two-word message.

"Light speed," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Former WWE writer believes Damian Priest should not feud with Finn Balor if he wants to be over with fans as a babyface

Now that The Judgment Day is officially broken up, the fans are eager to see what happens next between the former faction-mates.

During an edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that Damian Priest and Finn Balor should not be in a feud if the Triple H-led promotion wanted Priest to become a top babyface because he believed Balor was not a major heel.

"Everybody has just accepted the way things are and I am the one who doesn't know what I am talking about. Bro, it's the same thing... We have got Damian Priest and Finn Balor. You are trying to get Damian Priest over as a babyface, but in order to get him over as a babyface, the heel has to be over. Finn Balor is not over."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for a feud between the new Judgment Day and The Terror Twins going forward.

