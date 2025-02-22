Finn Balor sends angry message moments after The Rock appears on SmackDown

The Rock appeared on WWE SmackDown this week and had a big showing, but Finn Balor has sent a message. His post was extremely angry.

The Rock took his time with his entrance on WWE SmackDown. He had a long entrance and it got extended even further when he went to the mat in front of the ring to pick up a fan's phone that had been dropped over the barrier.

Finn Balor, sent a message at this very moment, without wasting a second. Whether this was referring to the Final Boss or not remains uncertain, but the timing seemingly matched. He was angry, and said, "F. That."

The star has not had the best time lately in WWE and has lost a lot of important matches. What he's angry about, at this time, fans will have to wait and find out.

The Final Boss was not really booked for the show previously but was confirmed for it yesterday. This reportedly led to several changes in matches. Liv Morgan's match against Naomi was called off and the two brawled instead, along with their partners Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodiguez. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes was pulled from the six-man tag team match that was main eventing the night as well, turning it into a normal tag team match.

