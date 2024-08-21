Finn Balor sends message to Damian Priest following sneak attack on WWE RAW

Finn Balor delivered a message to Damian Priest following The Judgment Day's sneak attack this past Monday on WWE RAW. The Terror Twins thought that they got the upper hand once again over their former stablemates, but the numbers game was too much.

Balor and Dominik Mysterio betrayed Priest and Rhea Ripley, respectively at SummerSlam. The Judgment Day then officially added Carlito and Liv Morgan as replacements. The group stood tall on Monday after ambushing The Terror Twins and laying them out inside the ring.

In a video uploaded by WWE on Instagram, Balor sent a message to Priest after his group's attack. It was a warning to the former World Heavyweight Champion ahead of Bash in Berlin, which is less than two weeks away.

"I told you, Damian. Every time you turn your back, your man's gonna be there," Balor said.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are set to face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. The Terror Twins appear to be the favorite to win in Germany at the end of the month. However, Finn Balor, Carlito and JD McDonagh will likely be lurking to aid their Judgment Day teammates.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to make an appearance outside WWE

Over The Top Wrestling announced at ScrapperMania VIII earlier this month that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will appear on the promotion's 10th Year Anniversary show on October 26. It will be held at the National Stadium in Dublin.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, OTT wrestlers were caught off guard by the announcement and had no idea about it. Nevertheless, it's another sign that WWE is open to collaborating with international promotions.

Brennan also reported that it was unclear whether the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions will be wrestling at the event in October. Balor never performed for the promotion, but McDonagh was one of its first stars when he was still known as Jordan Devlin. He was also the inaugural OTT World Champion.

Some of the current WWE stars who have made an appearance for the promotion before the pandemic include Cody Rhodes and Gunther. Former WWE star Killian Dain is the company's current world champ.

