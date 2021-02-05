Finn Balor sends a message to former and present members of the Bullet Club

Finn Balor has certainly taken note of the recent Bullet Club success and reunions all around the world of professional wrestling. Taking to Twitter, the reigning NXT Champion sent a short message showcasing his gratitude towards former and present members of the faction.

Currently, in his second reign as NXT Champion, Finn Balor will be defending his title next against Pete Dunne. A potential match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge could also be on the cards for the champion, as The Rated-R Superstar teased facing the winner of Balor vs. Dunne.

Taking to Twitter, Finn Balor tagged a host of Bullet Club members from the present incarnation of the faction, including BC OGs Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson. From the current version of the group, the Bullet Club originator also tagged Jay White, who has a lot of history with Balor himself.

The NXT Champion also tagged Luke Gallows, The Young Bucks, and former Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega, who are all currently a part of The Elite but have claimed themselves to be the American version of the Bullet Club. Balor also mentioned Adam 'Hangman' Page, who initially broke into the scene as a member of the Bullet Club and is currently a top star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Here is what Finn Balor tweeted out:

Interestingly enough, Finn Balor's tweet also has a mention of his fellow WWE colleague AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One took over the Bullet Club after Balor had left NJPW for WWE, and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion became the front-runner for the faction.

Finn Balor has found a lot of success in WWE since leaving Bullet Club and NJPW

After his departure from NJPW, which also led to Finn Balor's exit from the Bullet Club, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion has found a lot of success in WWE.

A two-time NXT Champion, Balor has also won the WWE Universal Title in the past and has had a reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well.