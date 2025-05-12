Finn Balor sends message after huge betrayal of Dominik Mysterio at WWE Backlash

Finn Balor has sent a message after betraying Dominik Mysterio at WWE Backlash. The star sent the messages on both X and Instagram.

Ad

On Instagram, Balor collected his moments from Backlash, including where he took too long and got The Judgment Day thrown out of the ringside area.

Ad

Trending

That was not the only message he sent, as he also posted a picture of himself with the group at Backlash. Carlito and JD McDonagh can be seen celebrating with Dominik Mysterio after the latter's win at Backlash. Balor though, was not celebrating, instead, his eyes were on the championship, hinting at his real intentions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The star appeared at WWE Backlash and was working with JD McDonagh to assault Penta. This was happening when Carlito had successfully distracted the referee already. All three of them were apparently out there to help Dominik Mysterio, but Balor ended up exposing himself and his intentions.

He took way too long to attack Penta while McDonagh held him. He had the chance but chose to walk away to get a chair instead. This resulted in the referee spotting them and throwing them out.

Ad

Balor was called out by fans after that for clearly betraying Mysterio. The star didn't seem to have any real intention to help him and the fact that they are vying for the same title added more to this narrative. In the end, Dominik Mysterio was able to win anyway, but it was not because of Finn Balor, it was despite him.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have not really been on the same page in The Judgment Day

The two stars have not been on the friendliest terms for some time now. While Balor has repeatedly said he has no issue with him and called him his brother, he's also undermined him when it counted. His actions have not always aligned with what he has said.

Ad

Balor and Mysterio may still be part of the same faction, but especially after what happened at WrestleMania, where Mysterio cost Balor the Intercontinental Championship, things are clearly not fine between them.

Fans will have to wait and see if the champion calls out Balor on WWE RAW this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More