Finn Balor sends a message to The Rock

WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor had a message for The Rock in his latest tweet, which included a throwback photo.

The throwback picture shows a young Finn Balor hanging out with his friends and rocking The Great One's T-shirt. Balor is also sporting a fanny pack which many fans pointed out in their replies to his tweet. Longtime fans of The Rock might remember the WWE legend's iconic picture from the mid-90s in which he can be seen wearing a fanny pack.

Finn Balor had the following to say to The Rock in his tweet:

"If you smell what a very young Finn Bálor was cooking @TheRock."

If you smell what a very young Finn Bálor was cooking @TheRock pic.twitter.com/XIs0F8zQ8s — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 7, 2021

The Rock has been an inspiration to several current top wrestling talents

The Rock was one of the biggest WWE Superstars during the late 90s and his popularity only grew as the years passed. He later made his way to Hollywood and is currently the highest-paid actor in the world. The Rock is a multiple-time WWE Champion and is bound to enter the WWE Hall of Fame at some point.

Finn Balor isn't the only top name who was a big fan of The Rock back in the day. Several top stars of today's era have spoken about how The Rock was instrumental in them wanting to make a name for themselves in the pro-wrestling business. Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently said that the majority of professional wrestlers want to be The Rock.

Former Women's Champion Becky Lynch has worked with The Rock in the past and called it a dream come true. She said:

"I grew up, obviously, like everybody else, a giant Rock fan, and when that concept was brought to me about myself and Rock working together, it is just absolute dream come true stuff. To be able to go out there, and work with him, collaborate with him, see his process, and then kick a** with him, and get some retribution, finally, on Baron Corbin because I hadn't gotten my retribution since that End of Days."

The Rock still has a soft spot for the wrestling business and occasionally interacts with current wrestlers on social media. It would be interesting to see how The Brahma Bull responds to Finn Balor's cheeky comment.

