Finn Balor sends a message after WWE SmackDown; subtly addresses Judgment Day future

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has sent a message following SmackDown, supposedly addressing the future of The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day have been one of the most dominant groups in WWE since Finn Balor replaced Hall of Famer Edge in the faction. Balor recently lost a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in a controversial fashion after Damian Priest placed the Money in the Bank briefcase in a precarious position.

At SummerSlam, the inaugural Universal Champion was close to becoming a two-time world champion before Damian Priest unintentionally cost Balor the match as Rollins stomped Balor through Priest's briefcase to secure the win. On the episode of Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam, tensions between the duo were clearly visible.

Everyone was left wondering if this could result in an eventual breakup of The Judgment Day. However, Balor has put an end to these rumors for now. The former NXT Champion has shared a picture with fellow stablemate Dominik Mysterio stating they are "Thick as Thieves."

It will be interesting to see how this situation evolves in the coming days and whether all is indeed well within The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day featured on the poster of WWE Payback

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently released the poster of the Payback Premium Live Event.

The poster features all four members of The Judgment Day, namely Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day have been one of the most dominant factions in recent years, and it seems that the group is set to be heavily featured at the event.

WWE Payback is set to take place on September 2 from Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen how the story involving The Judgment Day will shape up in the coming weeks.

