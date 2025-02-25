Finn Balor sends a surprising message to two Judgment Day members after WWE RAW; one of them is Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor sent a surprising message to Dominik Mysterio and Carlito after this week's episode of WWE RAW. Balor and Carlito accompanied their Judgment Day stablemate for his match against Bron Breakker.

Balor and Mysterio haven't seen eye-to-eye for months. The two have constantly blamed each other for the losses suffered by The Judgment Day. This trend continued on RAW, with Balor blaming Mysterio for his loss to AJ Styles from last week's show. The 27-year-old also reminded his stablemate regarding his loss to Seth Rollins.

On Instagram, Balor shared photos with Mysterio and Carlito while Dirty Dom made his entrance on RAW. He surprisingly referred to Mysterio as his amigo (friend).

"3 Amigos Light vs Dark," wrote Balor

Check out Finn Balor's Instagram post below:

At the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio betrayed Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, respectively. This led to a major change within The Judgment Day, as The Terror Twins were kicked out of the group and replaced by new members. The former WWE Universal Champion revealed the newer version of the group the following night on RAW, including Liv Morgan and Carlito.

However, things haven't been sailing smoothly for The Judgment Day. The faction has consistently lost matches and Balor and JD McDonagh also lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

