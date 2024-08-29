Finn Balor sends a three-word message ahead of The Terror Twins' match against The Judgment Day at Bash In Berlin

Finn Balor has sent a three-word message ahead of WWE's premium live event in the German capital. The Mixed Tag Team Match between The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest) and The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio is set for Bash In Berlin on August 31.

The feud between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day began at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, earlier this month. At the show, Balor double-crossed Damian Priest and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who helped Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship.

On social media, Balor shared a photo featuring himself and the rest of The Judgment Day. He sent a three-word message ahead of Bash In Berlin, indicating to the former members, that the group was ready to cook.

"In the kitchen" wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post and message below:

Vince Russo believes Damian Priest shouldn't feud with Finn Balor for a specific reason

Vince Russo believes Damian Priest and Finn Balor shouldn't be feuding, considering the Stamford-based promotion wants The Archer of Infamy to get over with the WWE Universe as a babyface.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, the veteran suggested that to have Priest get over with the fans, the Stamford-based promotion must have Balor over as a heel first. However, Russo claimed the former Universal Champion wasn't there yet. He said:

"Everybody has just accepted the way things are and I am the one who doesn't know what I am talking about. Bro, it's the same thing... We have got Damian Priest and Finn Balor. You are trying to get Damian Priest over as a babyface, but in order to get him over as a babyface, the heel has to be over. Finn Balor is not over," stated Russo. [0:46 onwards]

Balor and Priest are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo lost the titles at WrestleMania XL with Awesome Truth winning the RAW Tag Team Championship and A-Town Down Under taking the SmackDown Tag Team title.

Balor is also one-half of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions (fka RAW Tag Team Championship) from having won the titles with JD McDonagh. Since beating Awesome Truth for the gold, the duo hasn't yet defended the championship.

