Finn Balor sends a three-word message to R-Truth after WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently sent a hilarious yet insulting message to R-Truth after the latest episode of WWE RAW.

On the February 12, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh of the heel faction went into one-on-one action against Truth. Before the bout, the former United States Champion walked along Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and McDonagh in a backstage segment as if he were a part of the group.

Señor Money in the Bank asserted that R-Truth needs to stop meddling in The Judgment Day's business since he is not a part of the faction. The 52-year-old star made money for the heel stable by selling merchandise, but Priest and the other members had not welcomed Ron Killings to the group.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion picked up a victory over R-Truth. However, after the match, the Judgment Day members were not finished with the former WWE 24/7 Champion, brutally assaulting Truth before DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) made the save.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Finn Balor sent a three-word message opposite to R-Truth's "Live, Laugh & Love" motto:

"CRY LIE DENY," Balor wrote.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

R-Truth hilariously thinks that the DIY team is a legendary WWE team

As mentioned earlier, the former United States Champion was saved by the DIY team when Judgment Day members mercilessly attacked him.

Later, Truth met Gargano and Ciampa backstage and thanked them for coming to his aid on Monday Night RAW. However, he hilariously confused the DIY team with the D-Generation X faction.

Ron Killings called Johnny Gargano "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa "The Cerebral Assassin" Triple H, then asked the duo how Road Dogg was doing nowadays.

The 52-year-old star is indeed a treasure for fans, but on this week's RAW, his expression towards the Judgment Day members seemed he was done with them and soon will get his revenge for all the beating he suffered.

