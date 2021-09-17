Ex-Universal Champion sends warning to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been sent a warning by former Universal Champion Finn Balor, after WWE announced that Reigns and Lesnar will face off at Crown Jewel.

Balor will get a chance to win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view before 'the Tribal Chief's' match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

The Irish Superstar, in response to the WWE tweet, stated: "Don't count your chickens," addressing Reigns, Lesnar, and Paul Heyman.

Extreme Rules will take place later this month and five matches have been announced so far. Apart from the Universal Championship match, Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Bianca Belair, while Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will battle for the RAW Women's title.

The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team titles on the line against The Street Profits, while fans will also witness a rematch from SummerSlam when Sheamus and Damian Priest face each other for the United States title.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' recent rivalry in WWE

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had a number of matches over the years in WWE. 'The Beast Incarnate' and 'Tribal Chief' first faced each other at WrestleMania 31 for the World Heavyweight Championship, a match now remembered for Seth Rollins' iconic cash-in.

They renewed their rivalry a few years later, resulting in another match on the biggest stage, this time at WrestleMania 34. Reigns eventually won the Universal Championship from Lesnar later in the year, his first reign as Universal Champion.

At SummerSlam, Lesnar made a return and confronted Reigns. This was his first appearance in WWE for over a year. The company confirmed today that the two will face each other at next month's Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, on October 21, with the Universal Championship on the line.

Also Read

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam