Finn Balor sets new NXT TakeOver record at In Your House

The Prince of NXT set a new TakeOver record after picking up a victory over Damian Priest tonight!

Former NXT Champion Finn Balor returned to the Black and Gold brand last year in October!

The Prince of NXT, Finn Balor returned to the Black and Gold brand last year in October and has been on a roll ever since. Tonight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Finn Balor took on the Archer of Infamy, Damian Priest. The match was scheduled after Priest first attacked Finn Balor viciously backstage and later cost him his match against Cameron Grimes.

At NXT TakeOver tonight, Finn Balor brought all his experience with him and ended up getting the better of Damian Priest after a great back-and-forth match. The Prince of NXT won the match after delivering the Coup de Grace on Priest and with this win, he set a new NXT TakeOver record.

Finn Balor now has the most victories in NXT TakeOver events, with the win against Damian Priest being his 11th victory.

Finn Balor in NXT

Finn Balor made his NXT debut in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the most successful Superstars in the history of the brand. He won the NXT Championship by defeating Kevin Owens at The Beast in the East in Tokyo, Japan in 2015.

He went on to hold the title for 292 days, thereby creating the record for the longest reign as the NXT Champion. This record was recently broken by current NXT Champion Adam Cole. Finn Balor joined RAW in 2016 as one of the top drafts for the brand.

At SummerSlam 2019, Finn Balor took on the unstoppable force of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and faced the wrath of the demonic entity. He went on to take a hiatus from WWE, only to return to NXT two months later and turned heel.

After a victory over Damian Priest tonight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it will be interesting to see what is next for Finn Balor in NXT!

His near perfect #NXTTakeOver record continues as @FinnBalor takes the win at 'In Your House'. pic.twitter.com/rvAtX5BBVq — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 7, 2020