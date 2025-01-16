Finn Balor shares an interesting reaction after his Street Fight defeat to Damian Priest; compares it to another loss

Finn Balor lost to Damian Priest on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. On social media, Balor compared his loss to Tottenham Hotspurs' loss to Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Balor, a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, wasn't pleased with his team's 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The Gunners went behind in the 25th minute, courtesy of a goal by Son Heung-min. However, Mikel Arteta's men completed the comeback within the first 45 minutes after Dominic Solanke's own goal, followed by Leandro Trossard slotting in the second.

On social media, Balor drew parallels to his and Spurs' loss. He shared an interesting graphic.

Check out Balor's post on Twitter/X:

Vince Russo believes Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor via heel antics

Vince Russo had an interesting take on Damian Priest's victory over Finn Balor. He believes the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion used heel antics to beat his former tag team partner.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following:

"Priest was a heel attacking Finn Balor with a neck brace on a stretcher. I mean, they should have done the complete opposite, where Priest turns his back on Balor and Balor gets up, playing possum the whole time. But by the time they finished this, it wasn't a real injury anyway. It wasn't real anyway."

Balor betrayed Priest at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. His interference during Priest's World Heavyweight Championship defense against Gunther led to a major title change.

Priest then defeated Balor at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event before the two superstars unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The feud between the former Judgment Day stablemates concluded on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW after Priest put Balor away with the South of Heaven for the victory.

