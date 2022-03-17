"He had the purest heart, and was a really, really good guy" - Finn Balor shares his thoughts on Scott Hall

Current WWE United States Champion Finn Balor looked back at his past encounters with the late Scott Hall. He believes the Hall of Famer left an "incredible impression" on the world.

Hall recently passed away following several health complications. Initially going under the knife for hip surgery, "The Bad Guy" unfortunately suffered three heart attacks and was put on life support. On Monday, the device was turned off when Hall's family had arrived and paid their final respects.

During an interview with BT Sport, former Universal Champion Finn Balor looked back at the time he shared with the Hall of Famer.

Balor stated that Hall was one of the first people to reach out to him when rumors of him coming to WWE emerged. His advice was instrumental to his in-ring attitude when he first arrived in NXT, helping get over with the new audience.

The US Champion also commended Hall for his kindness and stated that he wasn't really a "bad guy" at all.

"He was someone that was always available, always willing to share his knowledge to anyone that would listen. Everyone called him 'The Bad Guy' but he had the purest heart, and he was a real, real good guy. I feel very very lucky to share time with him outside of the ring... He left an incredible impression on me as Fergal, and an incredible impression on Finn the performer. He left an incredible impression on this business and I feel this world. We were very lucky to have Scott," Balor said.

Finn Balor recently captured the United States Championship

The Prince added yet another accolade to his name on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. Balor challenged and defeated then-US Champion Damian Priest, prompting a heel turn from the latter, who decimated Balor after the match.

On the latest edition of RAW, Priest defeated Finn in a non-title match, following interference from Austin Theory, who was at the commentary table.

Edited by Angana Roy