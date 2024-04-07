Finn Balor shows off injury at WrestleMania XL, compares it with getting 14 staples last year

Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest walked into WrestleMania XL as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions but were unable to retain the belts at the PLE. In addition to losing the belts, Balor sustained an injury that he showed off on his social media profile.

The two Judgment Day members defended their Tag Team Title in a Six-pack Ladder Match. The match saw the Tag Team Title splitting after May 2022. The team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title while The Awesome Truth became the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

All six teams pushed themselves to the limit with many death-defying moves taking place off the ladders and onto tables. Finn Balor took to his Instagram handle to share an image of the minor injury he had sustained during his WrestleMania match.

He also compared it to needing 14 staples last year at the Show of Shows in a match against Edge (Adam Copeland).

"At least NO staples this year #wrestlemania."

The scar is only a small cut on Balor's elbow. Combined with the swollen forehead he got at a recent live event and the loss of his title, The Judgment Day member will surely not be pleased.

Check out the post here.

The team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest has won the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title on two occasions. Their first win came when they beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback. They dropped the title to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane but regained the belts a week later on WWE RAW.

