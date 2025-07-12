Finn Balor sits with five WWE titles and sends three-word message

Finn Balor sent a message during SmackDown. He did so while sitting with five WWE titles.
The Judgment Day was formed by Edge a few years ago. The group initially consisted of the Rated R Superstar, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley before they added Finn Balor to their ranks. Since then, the group has undergone a lot of changes. They first kicked out Edge from the group before they then turned their backs on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The heel stable then added Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and now Roxanne Perez. However, the group has never looked more dominant as they continue to collect titles.
Balor and JD McDonagh are the current World tag team Champions, while Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio also holds the Intercontinental Championship.
Hence, Balor was so happy with his group's recent success that he took to social media to post a clip of himself shining all the titles. He captioned the video with a three-word message:
"Fresh & Clean."
You can check out his tweet below:
It will be interesting to see how long The Judgment Day members will be able to hold onto all of their respective titles.
