Finn Balor spotted speaking to 23-year-old female star on RAW; possible replacement for Liv Morgan teased

Is Finn Balor looking to replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day with another female superstar? It seems there was a tease of such a possibility as he was spotted speaking to a 23-year-old female star in the background on RAW tonight.

Finn Balor's role on RAW this week was to be at the ringside as JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day faced Penta. The Luchador, of course, picked up the victory, earning himself an Intercontinental Title shot.

In the background on RAW before the main event, Finn Balor was spotted speaking with the 23-year-old Roxanne Perez.

Perez, who is considered one of the greats of the NXT Women's division, lost her match against IYO SKY. However, Giulia came out to help her after the match.

Balor, meanwhile, agreed to Dominik Mysterio's request to take care of AJ Styles, and they will face off next week. Although Balor didn't appear happy at first, but he expressed that he was just kidding and that he was happy to take care of AJ Styles.

Perez, meanwhile, is set to team up with Giulia to face the duo of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley next week. It will be interesting to see if anything comes from this Perez-Balor interaction on RAW.

