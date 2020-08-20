Finn Balor takes a controversial dig at Velveteen Dream

WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor is not a man of many words. But when he decides to take a shot, he makes sure they land well. Most recently, he took a dig at controversial NXT Superstar, Velveteen Dream in his later Twitter post.

Finn Balor is set to face Velveteen Dream on NXT tonight, and ahead of this match, he took to his social media account to post a modified picture of both Superstars. While Balor remained the same in the announcement picture, Velveteen Dream's image was replaced with trash. With a picture that speaks more than a thousand words, Finn Balor ended up sparking a debate amongst the wrestling fans who stormed his comment section.

You can see Finn Balor's tweet below:

Velveteen Dream returned on NXT last week and immediately caught the attention of Finn Balor. WWE also teased Dream's heel turn and are possibly heading towards a rivalry between him and Balor.

The controversy surrounding Velveteen Dream and potential feud with Finn Balor

WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream was one of the pro-wrestling figures who was accused during the recent #SpeakingOut movement. Following that, he remained absent from WWE TV for a long time, leading to the speculations about his future in the company.

However, his eventual return on WWE NXT came as a surprise and reportedly raised several questions backstage. That being said, Triple H recently confirmed that WWE did not find anything during their investigation in the matter.

Velveteen Dream was also involved in a car accident during his time off television, but he didn't sustain any injury. Before all of this, Velveteen Dream challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship but failed in his pursuit. He is now competing to book a spot for himself in a Ladder Match that will crown the new NXT North American Champion at Takeover: XXX.

Dream failed in his last attempt as he lost in the triple-threat qualifier match against Cameron Grimes and Kushida. After Grimes picked a victory, Dream went on to attack Kushida which forced Finn Balor to come out and point at Dream, pinning him as his new target.

Tonight, Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream will lock horns with an objective to book a spot in the North American Championship Ladder match. Ahead of their scheduled encounter, Finn Balor's dig at his fellow NXT Superstar couldn't be ignored.