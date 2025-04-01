Finn Balor takes a subtle shot at Liv Morgan following WWE RAW

Things are not fine between Finn Balor and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW, as the two have different ideas for The Judgment Day. Today, the former Universal Champion took a subtle shot at Morgan while talking about his recent achievement.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Prince also took a shot at Raquel Rodriguez, who failed to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria. Later in the night, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match, with Balor scoring the winning pinfall.

In an appearance on RAW Recap hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, The Prince talked about his pinfall win over Penta. During this, he took a subtle shot at Liv Morgan by asking Roberts if he doubted The Prince like Morgan does all the time.

"Sounds like you're doubting me, Sam [Roberts]. You sound a little bit like Liv Morgan," Balor said. (From 18:25 to 18:30)

Liv Morgan tried to stir the pot between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

2025 hasn't been a good year for The Judgment Day, as things have not been going according to their liking on WWE RAW. Since JD McDonagh's injury, Finn Balor has become isolated in his faction. This often leads to him lashing out at others, especially Dominik Mysterio.

However, Liv Morgan isn't ready to let this happen and wants Dirty Dom to stand up for himself. On the recent edition of WWE RAW, it looked like Liv Morgan tried to stir the pot between Mysterio and Balor after the two returned backstage following their win against Bron Brakker and Penta.

While The Prince was happy about their win, he referred to it as his win and talked about his momentum heading into WrestleMania 41. As soon as he left, Liv Morgan pointed out to Dominik Mysterio that Balor's been thinking about himself, and she'll have a word with Adam Pearce about a title shot after he's done.

