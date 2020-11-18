Finn Balor teases the formation of a new version of The Club

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor has once again taken to social media and has teased the idea of forming The Club. Initially formed by AJ Styles, Balor could possibly be looking to add The Phenomenal One to the group and is also aiming to throw former NXT Champion Adam Cole into the mix.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, Finn Balor shared some very interesting fan art of him along with Styles and Cole. The three men in the image are seen to be sporting suits and it is quite clear that they could be the new incarnation of The Club in WWE.

Here is what the fan art looks like:

In WWE, The Club has had a few stints so far. AJ Styles was the first to lead the faction in WWE, as it consisted of former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The second incarnation saw The Good Brothers align themselves with Finn Balor and undergo a short babyface run. Whereas during the third run, The Club was renamed to The OC, and after a final heel run, Gallows and Anderson were let-go by WWE.

Nice warmup for Sunday. The Captain of #TeamRaw is inspiring TRUE leadership. The best of the best! BIG WIN COMING! https://t.co/boXX4tsuKn — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) November 16, 2020

Finn Balor's roots with The Club

The concept of The Club was born from the popular NJPW faction Bullet Club. The group was first formed by Finn Balor in 2013 and during its early days, the former NJPW star added Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson as the group's 4 core members.

Soon joined by the likes of Luke/Doc Gallows and The Young Bucks, Balor eventually made his way over to WWE. And replacing him at the head of the Bullet Club was non-other than AJ Styles. Under The Phenomenal One, the faction won multiple championships with Styles winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

During AJ's run with the group, the likes of Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Bad Luck Fale flourished as singles Superstars. With Omega taking over the group's reign from Styles, a few big and familiar names were added to the Bullet Club. The likes of Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll soon associated themselves with the group.

Cole, in particular, won the ROH World Championship for the faction before he also made his way over to WWE and established himself as a key Superstar in NXT.