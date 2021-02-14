"There are moments in time for everything" - Finn Balor teases The Demon King's return

NXT Champion Finn Balor is all set to defend his title this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day against Pete Dunne.

During his first reign as the NXT Champion, Finn Balor used to unleash his alter-ego, The Demon King, during his TakeOver matches. However, that hasn't happened in his second reign so far.

Ahead of his title match, Finn Balor joined The New York Post for a Q&A during which he was asked about the possibility of him bringing back The Demon King for a potential showdown against former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Finn Balor mentioned that he feels like there will be a time when he will have to unleash the Demon again and a clash with Karrion Kross might just be that time.

"Definitely. Obviously, there are moments in time for everything. Right now it doesn’t feel like the time for The Demon, but I’m sure there will be a moment where I go OK now it’s time to rock. You know, Karrion might be that time, but we will have to see how events kind of develop. But his character is definitely something that is very intriguing to the audience. Whether The Demon can add another element to that kind of situation when it arises will be interesting."

Finn Balor is undefeated as "The Demon King" on the WWE main roster

Finn Balor becomes nearly unstoppable when he transforms into the Demon King. Ever since his main roster debut in 2016, Finn Balor has never lost a match as the Demon King.

However, Finn Balor lost as his alter-ego in NXT once when Samoa Joe defeated him in a Steel Cage match to win the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: The End in 2016.

Finn Balor last brought out The Demon King at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Andrade to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Finn Balor to bring back his alter-ego once again, and there could be no better time to do it than against former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

