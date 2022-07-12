"You're a bad father" - Finn Balor fires a shot at former WWE Champion

Finn Balor battled Rey Mysterio on the July 11th edition of WWE RAW.

Before the match, Finn Balor and Damian Priest had a promo with Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Priest and Balor tried to get Dominik to leave his father behind and join The Judgment Day faction.

Damian noted that WWE will be celebrating Rey's 20 year anniversary in the promotion soon at Madison Square Garden. The final RAW before SummerSlam on July 25th will air from the historic New York City venue. Priest suggested that Rey is washed up at this point in his career and is holding his son down.

Finn grabbed the microphone and went off on Rey. He claimed that Rey was a bad leader, just like Edge was for The Judgment Day. The inaugural Universal Champion got personal and told Rey that he's a bad father as well. A brawl then broke out between The Judgment Day and The Mysterios as RAW went to a break.

Balor then defeated Rey Mysterio in a singles match and stared at Dominik as he got into the ring to help his father. Damian Priest told Dominik to think about joining The Judgment Day to end the segment.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far