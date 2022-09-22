"Stick to what you're good at" - Finn Balor thinks WWE Veteran should quit wrestling

Former Universal champion Finn Balor is known to be a bit harsh on the mic, and his words often tend to cut deep as he took a recent shot at fellow WWE star Drew Gulak and told him to quit wrestling.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Drew Gulak took up hosting duties and offered an analysis of The Judgment Day's recent ventures inside the squared circle. The former 24/7 champion encapsulated the group's dominant run so far well, only to be met with a harsh comment from Finn Balor:

"I want to say that I'm extremely impressed with how well you speak and how well you conduct yourself on this show and I don't understand why you are still wrestling, because you don't do that very well at all." said Balor. "But you do this extremely well. So, if I was to give you some advice, I would say stick to what you're good at and perhaps this would be more the lane you should stay in - up here in Stanford and away from RAW and SmackDown and NXT"

Check out the full episode of WWE's The Bump in the video below:

Drew Gulak had a sharp response to Finn Balor's clever remarks on WWE's The Bump

While Gulak's in-ring ability might be in question here, he was sure to make it known that he stands neck-to-neck with some of the best when it comes to his skills on the stick.

As soon as Balor finished speaking his mind on the matter, Gulak shot back with:

"I always appreciate your advice. I didn't have you pegged as someone who was intimidated by my wrestling ability on the roster. But hey, you know, thank you so much, as always thank you, it's appreciated"

Gulak is seemingly transitioning into a role as a backstage interviewer. He assumed the role for the blue brand earlier this year, but is still competing as an active member of the roster.

While he hasn't had many televised matches in recent memory, he does frequently take part in live events or dark matches. It remains to be seen where his in-ring career will go from here.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE's The Bump.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far